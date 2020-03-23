Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 1,800 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,558,000 after acquiring an additional 251,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after acquiring an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,888,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,717. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 702.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,744 shares of company stock worth $67,573,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

