Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,821.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 0.7% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after buying an additional 262,446 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $132,350,000 after buying an additional 142,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,454,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $72.00. 4,359,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,512. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

