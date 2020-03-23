Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.3% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,767,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $13,593,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,825,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,630. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

