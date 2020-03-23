Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.11. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

