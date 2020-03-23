PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

