PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in PolyOne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

