Populous Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.18 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Populous has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00003121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Binance and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.02636415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00188746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, DragonEX, OKEx, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

