Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.00 ($86.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of PAH3 opened at €31.61 ($36.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of €56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.91. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €49.55 ($57.62) and a 12-month high of €70.66 ($82.16).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

