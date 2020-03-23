Poseidon Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $551,845.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and $551,845.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.02672541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00186131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,145,075,307 tokens. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork.

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

