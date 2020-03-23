Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Stock Price

Headlines about PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) have trended positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PLDT earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

PHTCF remained flat at $$19.13 during midday trading on Monday. PLDT has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

