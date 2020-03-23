Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Post posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of Post stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $12,683,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Post by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Post by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

