Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Potbelly reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBPB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.