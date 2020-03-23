Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.53.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

TSE POW opened at C$19.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$18.75 and a 12-month high of C$35.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.73 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.