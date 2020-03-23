PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,893 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PPL worth $23,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PPL by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.31. 8,716,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,307,229. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

