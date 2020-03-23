PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of PRA Health Sciences worth $80,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $6.35 on Monday, reaching $61.22. 20,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,029. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

