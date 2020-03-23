Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $138.15 Million Stock Holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Instructure accounts for 8.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 7.63% of Instructure worth $138,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,779 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INST traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. 789,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. Instructure Inc has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Instructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

