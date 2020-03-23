Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $149.58 Million Stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Masonite International comprises about 9.3% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 8.33% of Masonite International worth $149,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Masonite International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Masonite International by 5,399.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,099. Masonite International Corp has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Wedbush raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

