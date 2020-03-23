Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $157.43 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,680 shares during the period. Open Text makes up about 9.7% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.32% of Open Text worth $157,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Pi Financial upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.22. 1,151,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,443. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

