Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $176.35 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 10.9% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Tyler Technologies worth $176,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.66. 409,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.87 and its 200-day moving average is $290.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.88 and a 52 week high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at $18,468,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.