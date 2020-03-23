Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $92.83 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678,352 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies comprises about 5.7% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 6.34% of Resideo Technologies worth $92,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 1,853,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,689. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.87. Resideo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.