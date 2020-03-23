Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,841 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up approximately 11.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 2.16% of PTC worth $186,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of PTC by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in PTC by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,740. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 124.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock worth $241,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

