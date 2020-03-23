Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Sells 50,726 Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,726 shares during the quarter. Talend accounts for about 4.2% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 5.66% of Talend worth $68,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Talend by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talend by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 456,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. Talend SA has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $623.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 157.09%. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $51,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

