Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 38,321 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,321 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson comprises approximately 5.2% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Willis Towers Watson worth $35,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of WLTW traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.