Prana Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 889.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 147,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,803,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $3,092,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. 1,912,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

