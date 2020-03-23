Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for approximately 2.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Markel worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Markel by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Markel by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKL traded down $42.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $742.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,822. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,164.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

