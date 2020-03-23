Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 553.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,531 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 2.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Lennar worth $16,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $368,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 31.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 44.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from to in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of LEN traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.35. 7,285,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,819. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

