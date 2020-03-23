Prana Capital Management LP Buys New Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,974,000. SEI Investments comprises about 1.2% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of SEI Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,628 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,291,000 after buying an additional 536,382 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,444,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 408,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,623,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

