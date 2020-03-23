Prana Capital Management LP Buys New Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, VP Edward Griese sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $223,468.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 49,035 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $2,766,554.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,061 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,201.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and sold 147,159 shares valued at $8,341,716. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 993,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,196. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.75. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

