Prana Capital Management LP Has $17.63 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.81. 26,389,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,347,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.