Prana Capital Management LP Has $25.75 Million Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 626.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,607 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 441,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 3.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,468 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $75,454,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 676.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,479,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,357 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:BK traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.49. 8,554,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

