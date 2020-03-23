Prana Capital Management LP Has $28.22 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 967,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,313 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc accounts for 4.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of KKR & Co Inc worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $8,923,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 6,495,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,433. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

