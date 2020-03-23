Prana Capital Management LP Has $32.94 Million Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,732 shares during the period. AON makes up about 4.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of AON worth $32,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.07 on Monday, reaching $145.48. 3,005,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,071. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.48.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

