Prana Capital Management LP Has $39.49 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,206 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National accounts for 5.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Lincoln National worth $39,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,750. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

