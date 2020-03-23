Prana Capital Management LP Has $5.97 Million Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304,953 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 0.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

