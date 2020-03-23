Prana Capital Management LP Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 1.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,965,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,649. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

