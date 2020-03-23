Prana Capital Management LP Invests $1.99 Million in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 922,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,187. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

