Prana Capital Management LP Invests $5.50 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. M&T Bank comprises 0.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $10.66 on Monday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,130. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.57.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

