Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.34.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.25. 47,017,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,512,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

