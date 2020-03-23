Prana Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400,000. CME Group comprises approximately 5.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of CME Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

Shares of CME stock traded down $18.87 on Monday, reaching $139.54. 3,845,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,641. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

