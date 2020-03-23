Prana Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,760,000. Progressive comprises about 1.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after buying an additional 1,913,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,112,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,942,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,917,000 after acquiring an additional 749,119 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after acquiring an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

