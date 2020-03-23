Prana Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 353,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

HBAN traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $7.00. 12,933,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,105,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.