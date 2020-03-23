Prana Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 58,251 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,819,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $3.64 on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,414,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,449. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

