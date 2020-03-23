Prana Capital Management LP Sells 22,811 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after buying an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after buying an additional 528,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after buying an additional 512,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $88.36. 4,829,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

