Prana Capital Management LP Sells 26,295 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Prana Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,295 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RE traded down $22.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.96. 793,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $168.16 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.85.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.