Prana Capital Management LP Sells 37,431 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,431 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,138. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

