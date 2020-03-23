Prana Capital Management LP Sells 42,003 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Prana Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,003 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Corelogic worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corelogic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Corelogic by 714.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,804,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,844. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

