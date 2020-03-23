Prana Capital Management LP Sells 90,857 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,857 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

ALL traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.23. 3,153,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,646. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

