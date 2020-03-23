Prana Capital Management LP Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.15.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.