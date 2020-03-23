Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $30.68. 115,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,937. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. The company has a market cap of $482.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.28. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFBC. Stephens raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.