Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after purchasing an additional 716,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $8,861,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 60.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 167,102 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

